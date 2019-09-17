Dem Donor Ed Buck Arrested After 3rd Man’s Overdose, Charged With Operating West Hollywood Drug House 9/17/2019

Edward Bernard Peter Buck (born Buckmelter, August 24, 1954), known as Ed Buck, is an American businessman, political activist and political fundraiser. A former model and actor, he made a significant amount of money running and selling the data service company Gopher Courier. He became involved in politics after the election of Evan Mecham as Governor of Arizona in 1986; Buck, an Arizona native, led the effort to recall him from office due to Mecham’s perceived racism and corruption. (Mecham was impeached by the Arizona Senate in 1988 on the basis of various charges, including misusing government funds, before a recall election could occur.) The experience led Buck to change his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, and he has since donated heavily to Democratic politicians. In 2007, he ran an unsuccessful campaign for the city council of West Hollywood, California.

Two African-American men have been discovered dead in Buck’s West Hollywood home since 2017 due to drug overdoses. Several reports indicated that Buck had a history of bringing African-American men to his house, where he would reportedly inject them with crystal methamphetamine for sexual gratification, and 50 civil rights organizations called for the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate

After moving to West Hollywood, California, Buck ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2007.[3] He formerly served on the steering committee of the Stonewall Democratic Club.[3][11][12] He has donated “nearly $30,000” to Democratic candidates like Hillary Clinton, Ted Lieu, Pete Aguilar and Raja Krishnamoorthi as well as the Getting Things Done PAC.[3]

Deaths at Buck’s residence

On July 27, 2017, a young African American man named Gemmel Moore died in Buck’s apartment.[11][12][13] Paramedics found Moore, who had worked as an escort, naked on a mattress in the living room with a “male pornography movie playing on the television”, according to a Los Angeles County coroner’s report.[13] A spokesman for the coroner’s office, Ed Winter, said Buck was inside his Laurel Avenue home at the time of Moore’s death and that drug paraphernalia was recovered from the scene.[14] Police found sex toys, syringes, and “clear plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine in a tool box roll-cabinet in the living room”, 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue, and a clear plastic bag with a “piece of crystal-like substance”.[13] The death was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and prosecutors declined to charge Buck on July 26, 2018.[15]

On January 7, 2019, another African American man, 55-year-old Timothy Michael Dean, died at Buck’s home.[16] Dean, originally from Tampa, Florida, had lived in West Hollywood for two decades and had acted in pornographic films.

Since the death of Gemmel Moore, multiple reports have indicated that Buck had a history of luring young, black gay men to his apartment, where he would inject them with crystal methamphetamine for sexual gratification. Jasmyne Cannick, a local writer, activist, and political candidate who investigated Gemmel Moore’s death, predicted on Twitter on July 28, 2018, that any further deaths at Ed’s residence would be the responsibility of the Los Angeles County District Attorney for failing to bring charges.[17]

Following Dean’s death, a coalition of 50 civil rights organizations released a statement calling on local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation of Buck’s role in the incident and on elected officials to return all contributions received from Buck.[1]

Personal life

Buck came out to his parents as gay at the age of 16.[3] He changed his surname from Buckmelter to Buck in 1981[2] or 1983.[3] He was the Grand Marshal of the 1989 International Gay Rodeo.[3][4] Buck formerly lived near Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona.[4] He has lived in West Hollywood, California, since 1991.[3]