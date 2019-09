Russia’s intelligence agency has opened a case into whether Tsar Nicholas II and his family died in a “ritual killing”. An old conspiracy claims that during the Bolshevik Revolution, there was a Jewish plot to have the ruling family murdered. Academics have long concluded there’s no proof to support the allegations, which Jewish leaders have condemned as anti-Semitic. So why are Russian investigators giving them a second thought?

