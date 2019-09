Before the God of Israel was understood to be the sole omnipotent God of the universe, Yahweh (or “Jehovah”) was worshiped as part of a pantheon of gods that included Ba’al, El, and Asherah. Guest lecturer Leandro Palacios will present an introduction to ancient Canaanite mythology and its relationship to Israelite religion of the first temple period.

