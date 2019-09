There are growing indications the West’s anti-Russia stance may be softening. A case in point is the recent visit of France’s top diplomat and defense minister. Or take for example the New York Times editorial calling on Trump to better relations with the Kremlin as a way to block China. An important question remains: can Moscow trust the West anymore? CrossTalking with Emmanuel Dupuy, Luc Rivet, and John Laughland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related