Ritual Violence and the Hebrew Bible in the Iraq war.

So shall the king of Assyria lead away the Egyptian captives and the Cushite exiles, both the young and the old, naked and barefoot, with buttocks uncovered, the nakedness of Egypt. Isaiah 20:4

There were no WMD in Iraq and the USA invaded anyway. The USA removed her strongman in Iraq Saddam. This starred the long road to the decline of the US Empire.

America would assist in the fulfillment of the instruction of the “Holy” Bible.

Genesis 15:18-21 New International Version (NIV)

On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abram and said, “To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates”

To make things worse the US military was caught or there were deliberate leaks of the US torturing prisoners in Iraq.

The media blame went in the direction of the US Army and US intelligence. How to piss off the Islamic world and make war for another thousand years? Torture people sexually and take pictures of soldiers making fun of dead bodies.

E. Michael Jones was one of the few who covered Mossad involvement at Abu Grabe.

E. Michael Jones writes in Abu Ghraib and The American Empire Fidelity Press:

Islamic prisoners and rape of women detainees is actually an Israeli Jewish practice used by the Zionists against the Palestinians. These interrogation techniques were taught by Israeli operatives to the CIA and Military Police at the Abu Ghraib prison and in fact these operatives participated directly in the torture at Abu Ghraib under cover of “private consultants.” It is believed that at least three known Israeli MOSSAD agents were at Abu Ghraib directing the torture as “interrogators” in the service of Pentagon “contractors.”

NewsMax’s U.N. correspondent Stew Stogel cited a number of sources, all of which claimed “that Israeli nationals are believed to be involved in the Iraq prison controversy” while operating under the cover of being civilian contractors. The “contractors,” according to Stogel, were “veterans of Israel’s domestic intelligence unit, Shin Bet, as well as the more famous international intelligence agency, the Mossad.” “Who has better experience in dealing with the Arabs than Israel?”

One source asked. Arab diplomats at the United Nations claimed that “the technique of stripping Arab prisoners naked, to embarrass and humiliate them, has been used by Israelis” and was adopted by the American intelligence operatives in Iraq as having been proven in the field by Israelis in their dealings with Palestinians.

In a report filed with the American Free Press, Christopher Bollyn claimed that “accounts of Israeli soldiers forcing Palestinians to strip and perform degrading sexual acts” and of detainees “having been sodomized during torture sessions with Israeli military interrogators are common”

in the Palestinian press. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs has articles on such abuse going back decades, including the claim that Israeli soldiers paraded naked Palestinians through the streets of Jerusalem after the massacre of Deir Yassin in April 1948. Palestine Chronicle, an online news source, carried an article in November 2002 titled “Stripping Palestinians has Become Common Practice,” which included the description of “an incident in which Israeli soldiers ordered a young resident of the town of Nablus to strip completely naked in the street and act like a dog.” Bollyn claimed that the photos “could be part of an Israeli intelligence plot to damage U.S. relations in the Arab world”

because as one Palestinian put it, “[Ariel] Sharon … thinks the worst possible relations between United States and the people of the Arab and Muslim world is good for Israel.” The author of an article which appeared in the Middle East Realities page at the MiddleEast.org website claimed that the link between American and Israeli intelligence agencies had been an open secret “for quite a long time.” Abu Ghraib was simply the incident which exposed the connection. The Israeli “training” of Americans

Americans to “deal with the Arabs” had “the potential to threaten the Bush Presidency as the Monica scandal affected Clinton’s.” The same article went on to claim that two of the top neocons in the Bush Administration—Paul Wolfowitz and Douglas Feith—had “personally authorized clandestine Mossad officials to be in Iraq working closely with U.S. military intelligence.”

Jones goes on to write the low-level pfc. Lynndie England was ordered to hold this leash and look at the camera.

“I was instructed by persons in higher rank to stand there and hold this leash and look at the camera.”

Dr. Jones is brilliant but he is a traditional Catholic and will not ever question the Torah.

The torture of the Iraqi people and the Palestinians in others is fully sanctioned by the Hebrew Bible.

The theme of striping naked the enemy is in the OT Bible. Needless to say, the Bible includes ritual child sacrifice. The killing and enslavement of all other tribes save gods chosen people. The killing of the king rite is not just practiced by the masons and Kabalist. It is part of the Bible.

The assassination of King Eglon by Israelite Judge Ehud, is mentioned in the Bible. According to the Book of Judges, Eglon (Hebrew: עֶגְלוֹן‎ ‘Eḡlōn) was a king of Moab who oppressed Israel.

Prisoners of war might be stripped naked and paraded in public, as in Isaiah 20:4

It is not just the nudity sex torture and sexual themed humiliation. There was also the degradation of dead bodies.

Corpse Abuse

Saul M. Olyan writes in Ritual Violence in the Hebrew Bible:

Yet it is not only the living who are portrayed as the victims of aggressive ritual sanctions by extant texts, pictorial reliefs, and other artistic renderings. Just as often, corpses are represented as a target of violent, ritualized, abuse. They might be stripped of their clothing and weapons and might have their hands, feet, lips, or other body parts severed. They are not infrequently beheaded, and the headless body or the head itself is then displayed in public (on the ground, on a city wall, a post, or a tree, or in some other manner).

This torture goes even beyond serving a military and propaganda purpose. Even beyond psychological warfare. This is ancient ritualized violence.

The inspiration for these acts is not at all derived from the Talmud, and the Kabbalah it is in the Torah. The OT Bible.

The killing of POW’s is also included within the Bible.

David … smote Moab, and measured them with a line, casting them down to the ground; even with two lines measured he to put to death, and with one full line to keep alive. And so the Moabites became David’s servants, and brought gifts. 2 Samuel 8:1-2

Regicide that is the murder of kings is featured in the Bible. Least we forget the killings of JFK, RFK, and MLK. All kings of a sort. 2 Samuel 4, also features unmistakable ritualized violence involving kings and kingly business.

The ritualized abuse on the now infamous Island of Jeffery Epstein is in the mix as well? The Bible sanctions slavery.

The Hebrew Bible also features Urbancide the ritual murder of cities. Think of Japan in WII. Think of Warsaw and Dresden and more recently countless cities in the ME. This is mentioned in the fascinating book Ritual Violence in the Hebrew Bible as well.

The humiliating way both Sadam Hussain leader of Iraq and Gaddafi of Lybia were murdered and displayed as enemy kings of the Bible.

