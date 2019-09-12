No Trump is not a pawn of the illuminati. US House panel votes to intensify impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary panel vote, condemned by Republicans, sets guidelines for impeachment hearings. Posted byStaś September 12, 2019 Leave a comment on No Trump is not a pawn of the illuminati. US House panel votes to intensify impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary panel vote, condemned by Republicans, sets guidelines for impeachment hearings. US House panel votes to intensify impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary panel vote, condemned by Republicans, sets guidelines for impeachment hearings. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts