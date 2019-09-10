The Most Dangerous Man in the World and his connection to the JFK Assassination.

Posted by Staś

By  Staś

 

Remember November 22, 1963, Dallas, TX

This article was inspired by Michel Collins Piper and his fantastic book.  Final Judgment 

FINAL JUDGMENT
The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy
This work documents the strong likelihood that Israel used bullets to steal from the American people their right to have their own leader. JFK fought a bitter behind-the-scenes battle to thwart joint Israeli-Red Chinese nuclear bomb development. Only Zionists have held the power necessary to sustain a cover-up in America’s corrupt government and controlled national media.

Just one of the countless leads provided by Mike Piper in Finale Judgement is the likelihood that the infamous “Umbrella man” connected to the JFK hit was a mysterious Mossad operative who was “in the field in 1963”.

mikeharariinshadesFor decades a Mossad officer named  Michael Harari was without exaggeration” the most dangerous man in the world.”

 

Dangerous…

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

