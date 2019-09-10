Lecture 9. The Priestly Legacy: Cult and Sacrifice, Purity and Holiness in Leviticus and Numbers

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes In this lecture, the Priestly source (P) found primarily in Leviticus and Numbers is introduced. The symbolism of the sacrificial cult and purity system, the differences between moral and ritual impurity, as well as holiness and purity are explained within the Priestly context. The concept of holiness and imitatio dei, or human imitation of God, is explained. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Introduction to the Israelite Sanctuary 09:19 – Chapter 2. The Priestly Conceptions of Holiness and Time 13:36 – Chapter 3. Holiness, Purity, Moral and Ritual Impurity 23:30 – Chapter 4. Ritual Purification, Sacrifices and Offerings, and “Imitatio Dei” 29:13 – Chapter 5. Moral Impurity, Defiling the Land and Purification 42:34 – Chapter 6. Dietary Law and the Holiness Code Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

