Lecture 7. Israel in Egypt: Moses and the Beginning of Yahwism (Genesis 37- Exodus 4)

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes The book of Genesis concludes with the story of Joseph and the descent of the 12 tribes into Egypt, setting the stage for the Exodus in which God is seen as redeemer and liberator. Moses is the first in a line of apostolic (messenger) prophets and Yahwism is initiated. Mark Smith’s thesis describing the emergence of Israelite religion through a process of convergence and divergence is presented as an alternative to the evolutionary-revolutionary dichotomy presented in Lecture 2. 00:00 – Chapter 1. One Who Wrestles: The Significance of Jacob’s Name Change 03:04 – Chapter 2. The 12 Sons of Jacob: Joseph and His Brothers 10:06 – Chapter 3. Exodus: Sequel to Genesis and Myth of Origins for a Nation 21:14 – Chapter 4. Moses’s Legendary Birth Story and Early Life 26:43 – Chapter 5. Descriptions of God in the Bible 38:39 – Chapter 6. Smith’s Convergence and Divergence Model Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

