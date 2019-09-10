Lecture 6. Biblical Narrative: The Stories of the Patriarchs (Genesis 12-36)

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture continues with a review of scholarly views on the historical accuracy of the Bible. The narratives of the patriarchs and matriarchs are introduced and the covenant between Abraham and God–which ultimately leads to the formation of a nation–is explained. Central themes of the patriarchal stories include: God’s call to Abraham, God’s promise of a blessed and fruitful nation, threats to this promise (including the story of the binding of Isaac for sacrifice). Finally, after a significant character transformation, the third patriarch Jacob becomes Yisrael (“he who struggles with God”). 00:00 – Chapter 1. Scholarly Opinion on the Historical Accuracy of the Bible 13:05 – Chapter 2. Divine Command and Divine Promise: Truths Freed from the Burden of Historicity 20:06 – Chapter 3. The Covenant between God and Abraham 25:38 – Chapter 4. The Story of Isaac 39:12 – chapter 5. Jacob the Trickster

