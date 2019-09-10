Lecture 5. Critical Approaches to the Bible: Introduction to Genesis 12-50

Posted by

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture introduces the modern critical study of the Bible, including source theories and Wellhausen’s Documentary Hypothesis, as well as form criticism and tradition criticism. The main characteristics of each biblical source (J, E, P, and D) according to classic source theory are explained. This lecture also raises the question of the historical accuracy of the Bible and the relation of archaeology to the biblical record. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Wellhausen’s Documentary Hypothesis and Characteristics of Biblical Sources 16:05 – Chapter 2. The Purpose of Literary, Source and Historical Criticism 27:15 – Chapter 3. The Generations of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs 34:42 – Chapter 4. Critical Methodology Used in Biblical Scholarship Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006

