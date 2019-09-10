Lecture 24. Alternative Visions: Esther, Ruth, and Jonah

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on Lecture 24. Alternative Visions: Esther, Ruth, and Jonah

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes In this lecture, two final books of the Bible are examined and their attitudes towards foreign nations compared. In contrast to Daniel’s reliance on divine intervention to punish the wicked, the book of Esther focuses on human initiative in defeating the enemies of Israel. Finally, the book of Jonah–in which the wicked Assyrians repent and are spared divine punishment–expresses the view that God is compassionate and concerned with all creation. Professor Hayes concludes the course with remarks regarding the dynamic and complex messages presented in the Hebrew Bible. 00:00 – Chapter 1. The Book of Esther 09:29 – Chapter 2. The Book of Jonah 20:32 – Chapter 3. Concluding Remarks about the Dynamic and Complex Messages in the Hebrew Bible Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006

