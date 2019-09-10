Lecture 19. Literary Prophecy: Perspectives on the Exile (Jeremiah, Ezekiel and 2nd Isaiah

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes The destruction of Jerusalem challenged the faith of the nation. What was the meaning of this event and how could such tremendous evil and suffering be reconciled with the nature of God himself? Professor Hayes shows how Israel’s prophets attempted to answer this question, turning the nation’s defeat and despair into an occasion for renewing faith in Israel’s God. The lecture continues with an in-depth study of the book of Ezekiel. Ezekiel’s denunciations of Jerusalem are among the most lurid and violent in the Bible and he concludes that destruction is the only possible remedy. Ezekiel’s visions include God’s withdrawal from Jerusalem to be with his people in exile, and his ultimate return. Ezekiel’s use of dramatic prophetic signs, his rejection of collective divine punishment and assertion of individual responsibility are discussed. The last part of the lecture turns to Second Isaiah and the famous “servant songs” that find a universal significance in Israel’s suffering. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Structure and Tone of the Book of Ezekiel 09:53 – Chapter 2. Ezekiel’s Denunciations of Jerusalem and Rejection of Collective Punishment 17:54 – Chapter 3. The Sometimes Contradictory Nature of the Biblical Text 21:39 – Chapter 4. Ezekiel’s Interpretation of the Final Destruction of Jerusalem 31:58 – Chapter 5.Major Themes in Second Isaiah 38:00 – Chapter 6. Second Isaiah’s Servant Songs Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

