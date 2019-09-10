Lecture 18. Literary Prophecy: Micah, Zephaniah, Nahum and Habbakuk

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes Micah, eighth-century southern prophet and contemporary of Isaiah, is discussed. Structurally, the book of Micah alternates three prophecies of doom and destruction and three prophecies of hope and restoration. Micah attacks the doctrine of the inviolability of Zion and employs the literary form of a covenant lawsuit (or riv) in his denunciation of the nation. Several short prophetic books are also discussed: Zephaniah; the Book of Nahum, depicting the downfall of Assyria and distinguished for its vivid poetic style; and the book of Habbakuk, which contains philosophical musings on God’s behavior. The final part of the lecture turns to the lengthy book of Jeremiah. A prophet at the time of the destruction and exile, Jeremiah predicted an end to the exile after 70 years and a new covenant that would be inscribed on the hearts of the nation. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Structure of the Book of Micah 05:26 – Chapter 2. Common Paradoxes in Prophetic Writings 10:40 – Chapter 3. The Book of Zephaniah 14:37 – Chapter 4. The Book of Nahum 19:46 – Chapter 5. The Book of Habakkuk 24:52 – Chapter 6. Structure and Features of the Book of Jeremiah 39:11 – Chapter 7. Unique Features of Jeremiah’s Message of Consolation Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

