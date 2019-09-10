Lecture 17. Literary Prophecy: Hosea and Isaiah

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes The lecture focuses on the eighth-century northern prophet Hosea, a linguistically difficult book set against the backdrop of the expansionist Assyrian Empire. Hosea’s marriage symbolizes Israel’s relationship with God and serves to remind Israel of God’s forbearance and Israel’s obligations and pledge to loyalty under the covenant at Sinai. The second half of the lecture shifts to Isaiah and his emphasis on the Davidic Covenant, rather than the Mosaic one, a key distinction between him and Hosea. Themes in Isaiah include the salvation of a remnant, Israel’s election to a mission and an eschatology that centers around a “messiah” (anointed) king of the house of David. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Historical Background for and Major Themes of the Book of Hosea 13:29 – Chapter 2. Doom and Hope as Two Conceptions of Covenant 18:00 – Chapter 3. Historical Background for and Structure of the Book of Isaiah 25:55 – Chapter 4. Emphasis on the Davidic Covenant 36:47 – Chapter 5. Major Themes in the Book of Isaiah Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related