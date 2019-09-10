Lecture 14. The Deuteronomistic History: Response to Catastrophe (1 and 2 Kings)

Posted by

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes The tension between covenant theology, emphasizing the conditional Mosaic convenant from Mt. Sinai, and royal theology emphasizing the unconditional covenant with David in his palace on Mt. Zion, is traced. Following Solomon’s death, the united kingdom separated into a northern and a southern kingdom (named Israel and Judah respectively), the former falling to the Assyrians in 722 and the latter to the Babylonians in 586. Analysis of the Deuteronomistic School’s response to these historical crises and subsequent exile to Babylonia is evidenced through redaction criticism. 00:00 – Chapter 1. The Uncompromising Honesty of the Story of David 10:29 – Chapter 2. Tensions in Kings I and II 31:21 – Chapter 3. The Separation of the Kingdom Following Solomon’s Death 42:10 – Chapter 4. Historiosophy of the Deuteronomistic School Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

