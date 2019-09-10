Lecture 13. The Deuteronomistic History: Prophets and Kings (1 and 2 Samuel)

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes The transition from a tribal society under the leadership of elders and eventually charismatic “judges” to a nation under a monarch is traced through the books of Judges and 1 and 2 Samuel. Early stories of local heroes are woven together into a larger history that conforms to the exilic perspectives of the Deuteronomistic School. An extended look at representations of Saul and David (including God’s covenant with David) reveal historical shifts and some ambivalence about monarchy and the ideal form of leadership. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Distinguishing between Israelis and Israelites 01:53 – Chapter 2. An Alliance of Tribes 05:46 – Chapter 3. The Book of Judges 23:05 – Chapter 4. Samuel, a Transition Figure and the Last in a Line of Prophet Judges 32:46 – Chapter 5. Saul and David as Representations of Ambivalence about Monarchy 45:14 – Chapter 6. The Davidic Covenant Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

