Lecture 12. The Deuteronomistic History: Life in the Land (Joshua and Judges)

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture concludes the study of Deuteronomy and traces the contribution of the Deuteronomistic School: a historiosophy according to which Israel’s fortunes are dependent upon and an indicator of her fidelity to the covenant. The books of the Former Prophets are introduced with attention to their historical and geographical context. The book of Joshua’s account of Israel’s conquest of Canaan is contrasted with scholarly accounts of Israel’s emergence in Canaan and formation as a nation state. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Deuteronomy: A Capstone to the Pentateuchal Narrative 06:05 – Chapter 2. Source Theory and the Pentateuch 13:26 – Chapter 3. Introduction to the Former Prophets 21:54 – Chapter 4. Geographical Setting and Its Historical Implications 27:39 – Chapter 5. Structure of Joshua 34:29 – Chapter 6. Three Scholarly Models for the Emergence of the Nation State of Israel Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

