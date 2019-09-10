Lecture 11. On the Steps of Moab: Deuteronomy

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture, focusing on Moses’s final address to the Israelites and transfer of authority to Joshua, describes Moses as the paradigmatic leader of biblical tradition. The structure of Deuteronomy is then outlined. Attention is given to updated and revised laws within Deuteronomy which exemplify the activity of adaptive interpretation of earlier tradition. The main themes of Deuteronomy are presented and include the notion of God’s chosen people and chosen city, social justice, covenantal love and the centralization of cultic worship. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Moses as the Paradigmatic Leader of Biblical Tradition 08:46 – Chapter 2. Basic Structure of Deuteronomy 22:16 – Chapter 3. Updated and Revised Laws According to New Ideas 37:31 – Chapter 4. Major Themes in Deuteronomy Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related