Lecture 10. Biblical Law: The Three Legal Corpora of JE (Exodus), P (Leviticus and Numbers) and Deut.

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture introduces biblical law in a comparative approach that identifies similarities and differences between Israelite law and other Ancient Near Eastern legal traditions, such as the Code of Hammurabi. Distinctive features of Israelite law are explained as flowing from the claim of divine authorship. 00:00 – Chapter 1. The Initiation of God’s Laws, Rules and Ordinances at Sinai 03:38 – Chapter 2. The Decalogues 11:42 – Chapter 3. Biblical Law in Comparison with Ancient Near East Legal Collections 29:58 – Chapter 4. Radical, Characteristic Features of Israelite Law 40:17 – Chapter 5. Reversing the Code: Sanctity of Human Life Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://oyc.yale.edu This course was recorded in Fall 2006.

