Lecture 1. The Parts of the Whole Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible)

Introduction to the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) (RLST 145) with Christine Hayes This lecture provides an introduction to the literature of the Hebrew Bible and its structure and contents. Common misconceptions about the Bible are dispelled: the Bible is a library of books from diverse times and places rather than a single, unified book; biblical narratives contain complex themes and realistic characters and are not “pious parables” about saintly persons; the Bible is a literarily sophisticated narrative not for children; the Bible is an account of the odyssey of a people rather than a book of theology; and finally, the Bible was written by many human contributors with diverse perspectives and viewpoints. 00:00 – Chapter 1. Introduction to the Hebrew Bible and Its Radical Ideas 16:10 – Chapter 2. Common Myths about the Bible 29:33 – Chapter 3. An Overview of the Structure of the Bible 40:17 – Chapter 4. Course Organization Complete course materials are available at the Yale Online website: online.yale.edu

