Juval Aviv is the Israeli James Bond and more. He commanded a famous anti-terrorism death squad, left the Mossad in disgust and built one of the world’s largest private intelligence operations. He’s received puff pieces on Fox News and been torpedoed on 60 minutes as a fraud. Aviv wears a CIA button and serves as a consultant to that agency among his many other jobs, and holds that influential position of being a dual Israeli-US citizen, a club that includes a few beltway insiders.This episode covers the war machine, political assassination, water rights, poverty, unsolvable issues, Osama, Skull and Bones, Michael Harari, whose intel is best? Part 4 of a 4-part interview.