Occult Zionism VI: MOLOCH and BAAL

INFRAKSHUN

“All human beings that are doomed lose the right to be redeemed; they must be put to death.”

– Leviticus 27:28-29

So much for God’s benevolence.

It seems that child sacrifice of the pagan religions wasn’t so different to Old Testament proclamations forcing families to offer up their first born babies based on a tyrannical rule-book of who was considered “doomed.” Rather useful to smite your tribal competitors, if nothing else. Yet, we are told that the Bible was against such idolatry. It depends on which God you think is on first, most especially when we consider that the Bible itself has been tampered with over centuries.

One example is the story of the exodus out of Egyptian slavery which is very unlikely to be true as is most of the history which makes up the roots of Judaism. (See The “Z” Factor XII) Though there is compelling evidence…