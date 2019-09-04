Occult Zionism V: The Saturn King

“And God hath put a girdle about his loins (the rings of Saturn), and the name of the girdle is Death”
– The Secret Doctrine by H. P. Blavatsky — Vol. 2 Theosophical University Press Online Edition Vol. 2, Page 235.
Originally drawn from the Greek mythology of Hesiod and Ovid, the Ages of Man are split into four stages of evolution which have been simplified for our purposes. They have been embellished with conjecture from esoteric sources and with inspiration from Troy D. McLachlan’s kindle book The Saturn Death Cult: The link between Planetary catastrophes, ancient mythology and occult ritual (2011) which is part analyses and as he mentions, part “intuition,”as will be this exploration. He has based his observations on Immanuel Velikovsky‘s work (Worlds in Collison) and studies on the Electric Universe theories. It will serve as a useful framework upon which to hang our focus…
View original post 5,666 more words