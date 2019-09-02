American Protestant Christianity as the enabler for Judaic world domination and quite possibly for the end of the world

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on American Protestant Christianity as the enabler for Judaic world domination and quite possibly for the end of the world

Blog of Staś

  • Image result for mega church



    By Staś

    Dispensationalist evangelical Christians in America are the greatest friends Israel has in the world, and have been for a long time. In their very strange and science-fictionesque visualization of the soon-to-take-place ‘end of the world’ and the destruction of everything in it, they believe Israel plays a central role in ‘God’s plan’ viz the last chapter of human history and in what they call the ‘end-times’. And although the various individuals and groups making up this strange cult differ on a few particulars, one thing upon which they are all in agreement is that Jesus is scheduled to make a grand entrance at the end of it all and with all of them holding front row seats.



    Although there are many different ‘species’ of Protestant evangelical Christianity in America, the one thing that universally connects virtually all various groups is what can only be termed an obsession with…

View original post 4,251 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: