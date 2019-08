The master key of the Holy Scriptures is the time period of the “Seven Times,” the length of 923773 days, which connects the events in the “preform” (or “type”) from the Old Testament with the “fulfillment” in the time of the New Testament. This presentation as PDF and Impress file, and the mentioned books are available at: sperling2.wordpress.com/navigation/dokumente/

