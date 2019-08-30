Building an Army of Lunatics to fight the ‘Clash of Civilizations’

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on Building an Army of Lunatics to fight the ‘Clash of Civilizations’

Blog of Staś

eva green in 300

By Staś

I recall a scene from the movie ‘300…Rise Of An Empire’ where the attractive Jewish actress Eva Green is seen kissing a dismembered head.

An example of raw violence mixed with hyper-sexuality.

I remember thinking to myself this hyper-violence has to be having major effects on the hive mind of the masses. A merciless, steady, and unending diet of violence and sex hammering away at the frontal cortex.

Repetition works. It changes people.

I would argue that the media has altered and continues to alter the minds of the American people in ways few understand or appreciate, turning people into both submissive followers and/or lunatic killers for even bigger wars to come.

Could it be possible that government and ‘other groups’, so called ‘think-tanks’ are in the process of turning the population of the US into efficient, soulless killers or submissive sick and confused drones?

It is known…

View original post 3,457 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: