Building an Army of Lunatics to fight the ‘Clash of Civilizations’

I recall a scene from the movie ‘300…Rise Of An Empire’ where the attractive Jewish actress Eva Green is seen kissing a dismembered head.

An example of raw violence mixed with hyper-sexuality.

I remember thinking to myself this hyper-violence has to be having major effects on the hive mind of the masses. A merciless, steady, and unending diet of violence and sex hammering away at the frontal cortex.

Repetition works. It changes people.

I would argue that the media has altered and continues to alter the minds of the American people in ways few understand or appreciate, turning people into both submissive followers and/or lunatic killers for even bigger wars to come.

Could it be possible that government and ‘other groups’, so called ‘think-tanks’ are in the process of turning the population of the US into efficient, soulless killers or submissive sick and confused drones?

It is known…