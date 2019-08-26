The G7 summit was typical Trump on display on the world stage, refusing to be boxed in by anyone on anything Posted byStaś August 26, 2019 Leave a comment on The G7 summit was typical Trump on display on the world stage, refusing to be boxed in by anyone on anything The G7 summit was typical Trump on display on the world stage, refusing to be boxed in by anyone on anything Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts