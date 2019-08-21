Next Level? ‘Like the King of Israel’: Trump Unleashes Bizarre Twitter Storm Day After ‘Disloyal’ Jews Comment Posted byStaś August 21, 2019 Leave a comment on Next Level? ‘Like the King of Israel’: Trump Unleashes Bizarre Twitter Storm Day After ‘Disloyal’ Jews Comment ‘Like the King of Israel’: Trump Unleashes Bizarre Twitter Storm Day After ‘Disloyal’ Jews Comment Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts