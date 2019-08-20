Kevin Shipp – Fed Trying to Destroy Trump Economy (Part #2)

So, why all the negative comments about the Fed by President Trump? Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says, “In my view, I think that Trump is convinced that the Fed is going to try to destroy the advances in the economy to make 2020 less possible for re-election and actually manipulate the political landscape. I think Trump is clearly and wisely aware of what they are doing. . . .I think Trump thinks the Fed is going to manipulate the 2020 election and make any recession look like Trump’s fault and not the Fed’s fault.” Shipp thinks Trump is turning it all back on the Fed and blaming them for causing economic problems we are facing. Shipp says, “Trump has been right all along.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with former CIA Officer and author of the top selling book about the Deep State called “From the Company of Shadows.”

