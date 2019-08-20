Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz defends himself against claims that he had sex with an underage girl who was allegedly the sex slave of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz defends himself against claims that he had sex with an underage girl who was allegedly the sex slave of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: