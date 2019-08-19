# Trump President Trump renews attack on Federal Reserve, calling for the central bank to slash rates by one full percentage point.

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on # Trump President Trump renews attack on Federal Reserve, calling for the central bank to slash rates by one full percentage point.

President Trump renews attack on Federal Reserve, calling for the central bank to slash rates by one full percentage point.

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: