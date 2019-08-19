#trump #gotrump Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family program rather abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. Posted byStaś August 19, 2019 Leave a comment on #trump #gotrump Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family program rather abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. #trump #gotrump Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family program rather abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts