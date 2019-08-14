The Tragedy of the Moses connection to Christ.

Posted by Staś

Connecting and equating the warlord Moses with Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace–Mankind’s Apocalyptic nightmare.
Moses is the savior of the Jews while Jesus Christ is the savior of the Gentiles.

The ugly truth must be said–Moses was a murderer and Jesus was a healer.  One man is the savior of the Jews and the other is the savior of the Gentiles.
And yet this is never heard. The conventional ‘wisdom’ in the Gentile mind is that Moses is just as good as Jesus. Kind, gentle and without a mean bone in his body.
“He was a very troubled, tumultuous man and mercurial. But the biggest surprise was the nature of God. He was equally very mercurial.”
In a word–Amen. Moses is the deliverer of Israel and Israel ONLY. Everyone else is a servant or an…

