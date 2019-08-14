The pornography of “American” power. How Judaic American Mass suicide culture has turned Americans and the world into madmen and warriors.

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on The pornography of “American” power. How Judaic American Mass suicide culture has turned Americans and the world into madmen and warriors.

Blog of Staś

Image result for tailgate navy scandal

By Staś

Every ad every movie and all of media and academic world drive the gentiles to war or self-inflicted suicide.

Very little good or useful information gets seen by the masses. The gentiles are mystified by the pornographic media.  Not just fantasy sexual pornography. Pornography of all kinds.

There are now countless forms of distraction that bewilder the heard.  Few Gentiles have the audacity or the willpower to resist it. Fewer still even want to.

Can anyone or any culture withstand the “soft power”  of the American culture?  The American easy to digest addictive pornographic culture is irresistible. I have my doubts that it can be stopped.  I think it may even override Russia and Iran. Hopefully not, but it might.

An aspect of American (Judaic ) power is its addictive poisonous culture. Hollywood has worked deeply with the Military to produce the finest propaganda mankind has ever known. …

View original post 5,464 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: