Is Everyone in the World “Anti-Semitic? Even Ice Cube?

I had no idea how bad it was. Even Ice cube is “Anti-Semitic? Here is a massive collection of people and institutions that have been accused of “Antisemitism.” This is just the tip of the iceberg. The list is endless.

icecube

Halle Berry apologises for anti-Semitic joke

hallyberry

One yuuuuuge mistake: Donald Trump just delivered an anti-Semitic speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition

U.S. Republican presidential candidate real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX1GR2X

The ‘Hymie’ Incident : Jesse Jackson Claimed His Comments Were Harmless. But With a Few Phrases, He Tore at the Fragile Bonds Between Blacks and Jews. An Excerpt From a New Book Chronicling the Jackson Campaign.

jessyjacksonantismetic

Why Does everyone sound so Anti-Semitic?

brando2

The actor Marlon Brando, who sparked a storm of criticism for saying Hollywood was run by Jews, broke down and wept asking for forgiveness.

“Larry why don’t they give anyone a chance?”

brando1

Gen Patton Anti-Semetic

patton

Jimmy Carter, a good old-fashioned anti-Semite?

jimmycarter

.
Ron…

