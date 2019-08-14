alexjones The Conspiracy movement has been stung.

Blog of Staś

By Staś

Big Tech/Big Data is immune from lawsuits, libel, defamation, and they are in league with the Deep State and the “old media”. No one wins against Big tech except for big tech.

They control our lives now. They are going after Putin and Trump. Now they seek to tie up Trump by associating him with the ‘truth movement’. They are going to continue the ‘Russia did it’ narrative. They seek to bind Trump up and tie him to “Infowars” and internet star Alex Jones. They want to crush the 1st amendment and derail the “Trump Train.”

Jones has “rolled up” everyone in the Truth movement, crushed any other dissenting voices and now that he is going down will drag “the movement” and the 1st Amendment down with him.

Oh no doubt the followers of Jones will shout the uual business without understanding the deeper catastrophe that is unfolding…