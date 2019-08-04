Brother Nathanael June

Is It Really The Jews?

YouTube is on a rampage these days.

It won’t let you say the jews run anything since according to YidTube that’s ‘Antisemitic.’

So I did a little sleuthing starting with the media.

I saw that “Sumner Redstone” owns CBS and surely that’s not a jewish name.

Sounds a bit “Yankeeish” doesn’t it?

But I did a little diggeling, (actually I used to live near him in Newton Mass), his real name is “Murray Rothstein.”

Sounds pretty jewish to me.

What about Hollywood? No jews there?

But Joel Stein says, “As a proud jew, I want all the goys to know yes we do run Hollywood.”

What about Capitol Hill? Any jews?

None of their Lobbies circling the wagon?

Hmm…Reading through the list of our current Congress and I see Schiff, Nadler, Feinstein, Schumer, Blumenthal, and 25 other jewish names popping up, then maybe I got a Bar Mitzvah invitation instead.

And as for lobbies, Google ranks the tobacco lobby, the senior citizens lobby, and the mining lobby on their top lobbies list.

Then why do goys like Pelosi, Menendez, and Haley only appear at the jewish Lobby conferences? Huh?

Ok, look, surely not everything’s run by jews.

Take the Supremes for instance.

There’s Ginsburg, Kagan, Breyer, and yes her mother was one of (((them))), Sotomayor, each of them legislating from the bench the so-called ‘marriage’ between those who commit anal sex which the Bible calls an “abomination” then my sleuthing came to an end.

It’s not the jews actually. Or is it?

Even though jews may own the banks, Hollywood, Congress, the Supreme Court, the media, the Fed, the search engines, YidTube, JewBook, surely they’re acting in the best interests of our country, aren’t’ they?

And maybe in the interests of Israel too, if not just a teeny weeny bit.

When the shit hits the fan you’ll know who we really need to ban.