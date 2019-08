The Bear and the Dragon. Over the last few years the Russia-China relationship has grown in depth and magnitude. It is not hard to understand why. With Russia constantly demonized and sanctioned, and China targeted as a serious western security threat, it is no wonder Moscow and Beijing gravitate towards each other. This is much more than a ‘marriage of convenience’. CrossTalking with Joel Ruet, Earl Rasmussen, and Jim Rogers.

