RT: Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress devastated the Russiagate hoax. Nonetheless, the partisan infighting continues. But what about Russiagate’s impact on geopolitics? Also, is a new start in Ukraine possible? Can Zelensky find a way? Posted byStaś July 29, 2019 Leave a comment on RT: Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress devastated the Russiagate hoax. Nonetheless, the partisan infighting continues. But what about Russiagate’s impact on geopolitics? Also, is a new start in Ukraine possible? Can Zelensky find a way? Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts