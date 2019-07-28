Is it time for humanity to reject a violent God?

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on Is it time for humanity to reject a violent God?

Blog of Staś

 Are you a Captain Ahab?

By Staś

Related image

Is The God of Abraham violent jealous and angry? Yes.  In my opinion the God of the  OT the “good book” the Bible has had a negative effect on humanity.

To be clear the God of the OT is evil and very human very flawed very violent. Do you want that kind of God?

Many people do. Many people enjoy having a god that will kill people that they don’t like.

What role has the violent God of the OT played in the destruction of the Native American Indians?

Were they not considered “the heathen” “the other” Those who do not accept the “sophisticated” version of how to worship God are often deemed as “savages”

Is it not more easy to start  WWI and WWII if you believe the “others” to be “savages”

Drop the bomb on  Shinto believing Japs.

Allegedly Lloyd George…

View original post 1,772 more words

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: