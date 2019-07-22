#911movementsucks Stupid Truth movement Trump is still messing with the neocons “Mike Pompeo says ‘responsibility falls to UK to take care of its ships’ amid escalating tensions between Iran and the West”

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on #911movementsucks Stupid Truth movement Trump is still messing with the neocons “Mike Pompeo says ‘responsibility falls to UK to take care of its ships’ amid escalating tensions between Iran and the West”

Mike Pompeo says ‘responsibility falls to UK to take care of its ships’ amid escalating tensions between Iran and the West

Image result for uk attacks Iran

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: