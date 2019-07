– Epstein arrest shocks the world – Trump calls out AOC +3 – Dems condemn Trump – Iran and UK enter oil tanker war – Turkey gets S400s as EU sanctions loom – China trade deal fails to move forward – Gold based trading inches closer to reality – ANTIFA terrorizes America, CNN praises group – Brexit extension challenged in UK court – Tommy arrest shocks the UK – Italy’s Salvini targeted for destruction by EU globalists – Putin announces the end of neoliberal world order

