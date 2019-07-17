Anti-Interventionism in American Politics | Justin Raimondo LibertyInOurTime Published on Jan 15, 2013

Posted byStaś Leave a comment on Anti-Interventionism in American Politics | Justin Raimondo LibertyInOurTime Published on Jan 15, 2013

The first full-scale war revisionism conference in the post Cold War epoch. Presented at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, Auburn, Alabama, May 1994. This conference was the first antiwar conference from a libertarian perspective in the post-Cold War era, and set in motion the new and broad-based antiwar movement. http://mises.org DISCLAIMER: The Ludwig von Mises Institute has given permission under the Creative Commons license that this audio presentation can be publicly reposted as long as credit is given to the Mises Institute and other guidelines are followed. More info at: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b… This YouTube channel is in no way endorsed by or affiliated with the Ludwig von Mises Institute, any of its lecturers or staff members.

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Leave a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: