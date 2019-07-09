Swamp scrubs all Democrat ties to Epstein

Via Zerohedge (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0…) In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s weekend arrest, an observant Twitter user noticed that someone has edited the billionaire pedophile’s Wikipedia page to remove all mention of Democrats who have flown on the “Lolita Express” – the nickname given to his private Boeing 727 jet which was reportedly outfitted with a bed. On Sunday, the sentence “Epstein flrew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times” (a charge Clinton denied on Monday, claiming it was only four times). A reference to having ‘attended parties’ with Donald Trump was left untouched. See Also: Stefan Molyneu: What Pisses Me Off About the Jeffrey Epstein Case! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN7Al… George Webb: July 8th, 2019. Jeff Epstein and His Dyncorp, State Dept, and CIA Plane – AWAN747 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZlDb… Tom Luongo: Epstein Arrest: Peak Swamp? https://tomluongo.me/2019/07/08/epste… *** The Duran – http://theduran.com Official merchandise – http://drnshop.com

