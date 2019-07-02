RED ALERT Vladimir Putin calls urgent meeting with defence chiefs after 14 Russian sailors die in submarine fire 7/2/2019 Posted byStaś July 2, 2019 Leave a comment on RED ALERT Vladimir Putin calls urgent meeting with defence chiefs after 14 Russian sailors die in submarine fire 7/2/2019 RED ALERT Vladimir Putin calls urgent meeting with defence chiefs after 14 Russian sailors die in submarine fire Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts