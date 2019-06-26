President Hassan Rouhani claimed the White House is suffering from a “mental disability”. (Hope this is just theater. Otherwise, I don’t think it is a good idea to insult Trump. Why? He is the only one NOT for war.

Trump Blasts Iranian Authorities as ‘Not Smart’, Says War With Tehran ‘Would Not Last Long’

