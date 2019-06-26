President Hassan Rouhani claimed the White House is suffering from a “mental disability”. (Hope this is just theater. Otherwise, I don’t think it is a good idea to insult Trump. Why? He is the only one NOT for war. Posted byStaś June 26, 2019June 26, 2019 Leave a comment on President Hassan Rouhani claimed the White House is suffering from a “mental disability”. (Hope this is just theater. Otherwise, I don’t think it is a good idea to insult Trump. Why? He is the only one NOT for war. Trump Blasts Iranian Authorities as ‘Not Smart’, Says War With Tehran ‘Would Not Last Long’ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts