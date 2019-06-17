( TRUTH MOVEMENT MUST READ TRUMP IS NOT YOUR ENEMY)Trump: “I Think I Know” Who Was Behind 9/11 Attacks#911 Mon, 06/17/2019

Trump: “I Think I Know” Who Was Behind 9/11 Attacks

Also arrested in the aftermath of the attacks were the so-called five “Dancing Israelis” which locals reported were celebrating around New Jersey.

five of the Israelis came to the FBI’s attention after they were seen by New Jersey residents on Sept. 11 making fun of the World Trade Center ruins and going to extreme lengths to photograph themselves in front of the wreckage. The FBI seized and developed their photos, one of which shows Sivan Kurzberg flicking a cigarette lighter in front of the smouldering ruins in an apparently celebratory gesture. –Associated Press via Globe and Mail (2001)

