911 emotional news American can’t get enough of it. This is very kind. But will they ever get to the bottom of who did it? No. Jon Stewart Opening Statement on 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (C-SPAN) Posted byStaś June 11, 2019 Leave a comment on 911 emotional news American can’t get enough of it. This is very kind. But will they ever get to the bottom of who did it? No. Jon Stewart Opening Statement on 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (C-SPAN) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts