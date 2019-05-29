(Israel continues to Jam peace deal and Trump)ISRAEL GOES BACK TO ELECTIONS AS NETANYAHU FAILS TO FORM COALITION Posted byStaś May 29, 2019May 29, 2019 Leave a comment on (Israel continues to Jam peace deal and Trump)ISRAEL GOES BACK TO ELECTIONS AS NETANYAHU FAILS TO FORM COALITION (Israel continues to Jam peace deal and Trump)ISRAEL GOES BACK TO ELECTIONS AS NETANYAHU FAILS TO FORM COALITION Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View more posts